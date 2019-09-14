As Uruguay warns of war against Venezuela, Lukashenko backs Maduro

CARACAS – There are real risks of a military conflict in Venezuela because some Latin American countries, acting in an “irresponsible” way, promote that possibility, Uruguayan Defense Minister José Bayardi said in an interview with Sputnik.

“There are possibilities of a war conflict in Venezuela. The tension over the war is permanent. Even some Latin American countries continue to harass or agitate this event of military solution … which would be a disaster for the region and I would be marking a major irresponsibility on the part of those governments,” he said.

The minister considered that the situation in Venezuela is “critical” because there is a lot of “institutional conflict” and the opposition of that country has become a “warlike spearhead”, which would be “absolutely irresponsible.”

The institutional responsibility within a country depends on the capacity not only of the Government but also of the opposition to advance in a negotiated political exit, explained the head.

“This situation is aggravated by the role that the US has been harassing about Venezuela, which has been increased and aggravated in recent times through unilateral decisions from an economic point of view, leading to the blocking of money, accounts and transactions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Belarian President Lukashenko has approved oer $200,000 worth of medicine to be donated to Venezuela, according to a government decree.

“The Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus decrees (…) that the Ministry of Health allocate free of charge and prepare pharmaceutical products to provide assistance to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” said the document.

The list of drugs that will be sent to Venezuela includes 35 items, and the total value of the drugs amounts to 442,013 Belarusian rubles or more than $214,000.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is responsible for organizing the transfer of drugs, manufactured by the Belarusian company Belfarmprom, while the Belarusian state chemical and oil consortium Belneftekhim will reimburse transportation costs.

This shows that Belarus strongly supports Maduro’s leadership in Venezuela.