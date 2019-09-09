9. September 1993: The Medak Pocket, Gospic Massacre (EXTREMELY GRAPHIC)

By Grey Carter

‘‘This is a Serbian Village, Slit All Throats!” – 9. September 1993. – 9. September 2019 – 26 years since the Medak pocket massacre.

September 9. marks a sad anniversary of the massacre Croat forces committed in the villages and hamlets south and southeast from the town Gospić in Serbian Krajina, called Medak Pocket (Medački Džep) — a UN safe haven — mutilating, raping, setting on fire and killing 88 Serbs.

Canadian officer who was present there states: ”I know many of these guys that were there. What they saw were innocent young children, old women and men, and others, that were raped and tortured and executed in the most sadistic ways. That general and most of his troops should be locked up. It takes a troop with a very sadistic view to carrying out the things that they did. This was not simply warfare or defending their country. This was the lowest possible level of the human soul in action.”

During 2009. hearing, the testimonies that had been heard described what happened in Medak pocket and crimes committed by Croatian forces, were beyond imagination of the most perverse minds / the people who were gutted , impaled on a stake and women burning alive; other shocking footage had been shown – those of mutilated corpses lined up completely nude in a series of one to 51, and other.

GHOSTS OF MEDAK POCKET, Canadian documentary: https://youtu.be/qGxCOOvh2l0

The Documentation Center Veritas reminded Croats left no wounded behind in the Serb-populated villages.

- Advertisement -

Ivanka Rajčević is a single survivor. She gave the following testimony:

“My son and I were asleep in the house. It was around 6 a.m. when the first grenade hit one of the houses which immediately burst into flames. I called my son. He said: ‘Mamma, we won’t leave our home even though they are bombarding us.

“I heard one Croat circling around the house. He came to the window and saw me inside. He activated a hand grenade and threw it inside. When it exploded he stood back up to see if it killed me. I was only wounded, but I pretended to be dead. He went behind the house and fired an automatic rifle (…) The other ones came in front of the house afterwards, in transporter and on the tank. They didn’t stay long, but four Ustasha stayed in front of the doors. They did not speak our language, I believe they spoke German [they probably spoke Dutch, another Germanic language, as it was established that 13 Dutchmen also took part in the massacre]. When two Ustasha joined them, they asked the interpreter to translate. He said: ‘This is a Serb village, slit all throats, even the cats! Kill everything, nothing must stay behind, including children.’

“Plenty of Croats wearing the black masks arrived, some thirty of them, maybe more. When they spread through the village I went to the other room to see if my son came back. He wasn’t there. I went out of the house so they wouldn’t burn me alive. I crawled through the fence hedges to escape. Inside one thick hedge, I bandaged the wound and stayed there all night and during the next day…”



On the picture: Canadian UNPROFOR troops recovering mutilated bodies out of Medak Pocket

However, it was not only Croats who were slaughtering and killing Serbs: 2008. State prosecution of Rotterdam launched an investigation against 13 Dutch citizens suspected to have committed crimes against Serbian civilians and prisoners in the action called ‘Medacki dzep’ in the villages near Gospic, RS Krajina (now Croatia) in 1993. These 13 Dutchmen were members of the Croatian army.

The investigation wаs launched on the basis of testimonies given by Serbs that survived the crime and statements given by Canadian soldiers from the UN contingent that entered Medacki dzep after the attack.

The investigation revealed that the late Johan Tilder from Enkhauzen, Holland, was the commander of the 9th Croatian brigade stationed in Gospic that took part in operations in Medacki dzep.

According to the witnesses, Tilder, with several other men, wаs torturing a man whose eyes were dugout. Some of the suspected Dutch citizens also spoke about his crimes. The suspected Raymond van der L said that Tilder told him about operations at Medacki dzep. Van der L was a member of the Croatian army and he is living in Zagreb today.