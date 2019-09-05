Modi Visits Vladivostok Eastern Economic Forum, Signs Huge Business Deals With Putin (VIDEO)

Vladivostok, Russian Federation – A major event is taking place in the Russian Far East. The fifth Eastern Economic Forum has been opened. Several thousand participants from 50 countries have gathered there. The forum has strategic sessions, economic issue discussions, and serves as a platform for the signing of contracts worth over 40 billion rubles ($604 million). Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the event. Yesterday, he held a meeting with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

- Advertisement -

The two leaders discussed many prospects of future Russian-Indian cooperation. The strategic partnership between Russia and India has lasted for half a century now, since the time of the USSR and it has been of utmost importance for the development and even survival of India, especially in the military sphere of cooperation. Putin and Modi reiterated their commitment to deepening ties between the two countries and expand the close cooperation beyond the military scope.