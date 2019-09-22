22. March 1942: 6000 Serbs killed in Stari Brod: When brave girls and mothers with children in their arms leapt into the Drina (WARNING: EXTREMELY DISTRESSING VIDEOS AND IMAGES)

It was only Bishop Nikolaj Velimirovic who dared to mourn them, but his poem dedicated to the martyrs ”Džerdan od merdžana” (literally “Pearly necklace”), was a forbidden cry.

In Stari Brod, Visegrad, memorial service was held for more than 6,000 Serbs who were killed by Independent state of Croatia forces, members of the infamous Black Legion of Jure Francetic. This monstrous murder happened in the spring of 1942.

Srbosjek (Serb cutter) was a special gloved knife used by the Ustase (Croatian official WWII forces) for the slaughter of prisoners at Jasenovac Concentration Camp in Croatia. Since Croatia was Independent, Jasenovac was not operated by the Germans but by Croats and was among the largest death camps in Europe. Between 700 000 and million mainly Serbs, but also Jews and Roma were held and murdered in Jasenovac On 22 March 1942. in the Drina canyon, the first refugees from the Sarajevo-Romanija region arrived. They tried to reach occupied Serbia, fleeing from Croats and their allies Bosnian Muslims.

WW II The Independent State of Croatia -Rabid nationalism and religious dogmatism were its two main ingredients. During the existence of Croatia as an independent Catholic State, over a million men, women and children, mostly Serbian Orthodox, perished. Many were executed, tortured, died of starvation, buried alive, or were burned to death.

Hundreds were forced to become Catholic. Catholic ‘padres’ ran concentration camps; Catholic priests were officers of the military corps which committed such atrocities.

That’s the period when mass massacres of Serbs started and such situation lasted until 2nd of May when even merciless German command recognizes that Croats were committing the most gruesome and horrible mass crimes. They were disgusted by the atrocities of the Ustashas and issued an order to Francetic to stop the slaughter; incredible and rare, but Germans had saved about 3,000 people from death and it has to be acknowledged.

Rev Dragan Vukotic noted that it’s time for Serbs to learn the true history, not the politically correct one they were taught by communists about some brotherhood with those who used every occasion to commit genocide and massacres of Serbs.

“Heroes are the girls and mothers with their children who jumped into the Drina in order to escape the are the real, true heroes who deserve memory eternal of the Serbian people”.

The documentary “Genocide in Yugoslavia – Children Behind The Wire” tells the story about the genocide of Serbian children in “The Independent State of Croatia” from 1941-1945.

The Croatian Catholic nuns knew no mercy

Jastrebarsko death Camp was a Croatian Nazi camp for Serbian children from one month to fourteen years old, during World War II, located in Jastrebarsko, Croatia. It was open for two months, July 12th – August 26th 1942. The camp was set up specifically for children from the Kozara region, but also from the territory of Independent State of Croatia which occupied part of Serbia and whole of Bosnia Herzegovina.

Over 3336 Serbian children have passed through the camp, more than 2 000 children from Kozara.



1,018 children died in the camp. Ilovara Franjo Francis, a gravedigger who was paid “per piece”, noted that he buried 768 Serbian children in a six week period. About 1,300 prisoners were transported to Jasenovac.



During World War II, the Croatian Ustasha government, being an ally of Nazi Germany, implemented methods of the genocide of Serbs.



Serbian children were the only to be kept as prisoners in the concentration camp.

Roman-Catholic Congregation Sisters of Charity of St. Vincent de Paul were the guards in the camp.

According to Risto Borovčanin, who survived the terrible crime in the spring of 1942, a major massacre started on 22 March approximately between 16:00 and 17:00

“From the other side of the Drina river boats carrying some army in yellow uniforms approached. They asked for Francetic, and when he appeared, they said that no one should be killed that way, ” Borovcanin recalls.

In the Stari Brod massacre, Borovcanin had lost his uncles, aunts, daughters in law, cousins ​​and cousins.

During the wartime spring 1942, in order to avoid rape, torture and mutilation, over 320 Serbian girls and young women leapt into the deep Drina waters.

The largest and most massive massacres of Serbs in Stari Brod, Croatian army committed during Mladenci (Newlyweds) Orthodox holiday, 22 March 1942.

