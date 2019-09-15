15th Anniversary of the Monstrous Terrorist Attack on School Children in Beslan (VIDEO)

Beslan, North Ossetia – Alania, Russian Federation – Today, on the day of the 15th anniversary of the monstrous terrorist attack, we must remember the tragedy in Beslan, North Ossetia. Back then, one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Russia’s history happened. On the 1st of September, when children and parents gathered in the municipal school No. 1 for a celebratory assembly, in their best clothes and with flowers, the school was attacked by terrorists from the Shamil Basaev’s terrorist group.

For three days, the terrorists held captive 1128 hostages, most of whom were children and their families. The captives were deprived of food and water for three days. After a standoff with Russian special forces, the terrorists managed to kill 333 defenseless hostages, 186 out of whom were just children. On this day, the people of Beslan commemorate their loved ones.