Zelenski calls on the EU to reject Russia into the G7

KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski held a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and took the opportunity to call the European Union to reject the idea of ​​incorporating Russia into the G7 format, the spokeswoman said of the Ukrainian presidency, Yulia Méndel.

“In a telephone conversation with the president of the European Council today, Zelenski called on the EU to firmly reject Russia’s incorporation into the G7 while continuing to commit aggression in Donbas and occupying Crimea,” he tweeted.

Mendel said that “the EU’s position of solidarity with Ukraine remains unchanged.”

In another tweet, Zelenski’s spokeswoman said the Ukrainian president also “had a telephone conversation with (Canadian Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau.”

“He thanked Canada for its consistent position on the impossibility of Russia joining the G7,” he said.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, the president of the United States, Donald Trump, accepted the proposal of his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to invite Russia to participate in the G7 summit to be held in the US in 2020.

In turn, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia considers any contact with the G7 member countries useful and does not rule out the resumption of the G8 format.

Russia began to participate in the G7 summits (Canada, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and the United States) in the mid-1990s and entered as a full member in 2002, with the group now being called G8.

Russia’s participation was suspended in 2014 by the leaders of the other seven countries amid tensions over the crisis in Ukraine and the re-unification of Crimea with Russia.

It was reported yesterday that US President Donald Trump accepted the proposal of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to invite Russia to the G7 summit in the US next year, CNN chain correspondent Kylie Atwood said.

Atwood reported that Trump is expected to address Russian participation in the 2020 summit with the G7 leaders.

Shortly before, the US president told reporters in the White House that he is in favor of Russia returning to the G7 summits.