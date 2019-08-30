MOSCOW – The United States has introduced another set of sanctions against Russia. This time, the events in Salisbury were used as a pretext. On 4 March 2018, Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military officer and a double agent for the UK’s intelligence services, and his daughter Yulia Skripal were poisoned, allegedly by Russia and allegedly with a Novichok nerve agent known as A-234. However, after Yulia regained consciousness and was able to speak, to the great embarrassment for the UK establishment, she stated that she was “ready to return to her country, Russia, as soon as her father gets better”.

Despite no credible evidence, and before the investigation was over, Russia was accused of conducting the attack. The attack is now being used by the US government to impose sanctions on various sectors of Russia’s economy and this time, the tech and finance sector was the target. Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry stated:

- Advertisement -