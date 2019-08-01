Yemeni Resistance goes High-Tech: Drones kill dozens of Saudi soldiers in Aden

Aden, Yemen – Yemeni armed forces launched missile and drone attacks on a camp of Saudi-sponsored militiamen loyal to the country’s ex-government in the port city of Aden, killing dozens of them, including a commander. The Yemeni forces — led by the Ansarullah movement — stated that they hit the Jala’a camp West of the city while the mercenaries were holding a military parade on Thursday, Al-Masirah TV reported.

A Qasef K2 (Striker K2) drone and a medium-range ballistic missile were used in the joint operation with the aim of destroying the enemy forces, the Yemeni troops announced. The report cited a Houthi military spokesman as saying that the parade being staged in preparation for a military move against the provinces of Taiz and Dalea, which are under the control of the Ansarullah movement.

Meanwhile, a military source confirmed the death of the commander loyal to Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the former Yemeni president. A witness told Reuters that “a group of soldiers were crying over a body believed to be of the commander”, referring to pro-Hadi militants. A health official told The Associated Press news agency the death toll stood at more than 40.

The Yemeni Army and Ansarullah forces have intensified their retaliatory strikes to force Riyadh to stop its onslaught against its neighbor. In mid-May, Yemeni soldiers, backed by allied fighters from Popular Committees, launched a major operation against the strategic oil facility in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the Riyadh regime’s devastating military aggression and the siege of the impoverished country. Following the attack, Saudi Arabia stopped pumping crude oil on the major pipeline across the country. The retaliatory attack also led to the rise of oil prices and the fall of stock markets in Persian Gulf Arab countries.

The attack bears extra significance at this stage of the war because the Yemeni forces could fly armed drones so far and carry out precision strikes and then fly them back while evading all Saudi defenses on the way. The long-range drones open unlimited possibilities for Yemeni resistance forces, which have already surpassed all expectations by surviving the massive Saudi onslaught and mounted a potent response with an arsenal of ballistic missiles.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has also warned that its recent attack on a major Saudi oil facility was the start of operations against 300 vital targets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Ansarullah said its drone attack on pumping stations of the Saudi state oil company Aramco was the start of operations against 300 vital targets. The group added that other planned targets include military headquarters and facilities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the aim of bringing the government of former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

Despite Riyadh’s claims that it is bombing the positions of the Ansarullah fighters, Saudi bombers are flattening residential areas and civilian infrastructures. Weddings, funerals, schools, and hospitals, as well as water and electricity plants, have been targeted, killing and wounding hundreds of thousands.

The Saudi-led aggression has so far killed more than 20,000 Yemenis, including hundreds of women and children. Save the Children (a charity organization) has reported that more than 84,700 children under the age of five may have starved to death in Yemen since the Saudi regime and a coalition of its allies launched the brutal war on the already-impoverished nation.

France, the United States, the United Kingdom, and some other Western countries have faced criticisms over arms sales to the Saudi Arabia and the UAE, whose aggression against Yemen has affected 28 million people and caused what the United Nations calls “one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world”. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

A UN panel has compiled a detailed report of civilian casualties caused by the Saudi military and its allies during their war against Yemen, saying the Riyadh-led coalition has used precision-guided munitions in its raids on civilian targets.