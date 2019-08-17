Why does the US buy Soviet and Russian radars?

WASHINGTON DC – The United States strives to have Soviet or Russian manufacturing radars at its disposal: they buy them from other countries or pick up the equipment in different areas of tension. Americans have used them for years to develop and improve their stealth planes, writes the Chinese portal Sina.

According to Chinese journalists, the US Army uses Area 51, located on the shore of Lake Groom, in the state of Nevada, to find ways to counter Russian radars.

At the north gate of Area 51 there is a place to evaluate foreign equipment, where there are many Russian-made radars, the medium says. The equipment arrives in the US in two ways: it is collected in a hostile zones or bought from the countries that use it.

“Russian-made radars played an important role in the development of the technologies used in the Lockheed test model (F-117 prototype), the Senior Prom cruise missile and other stealth aircraft and missiles, as well as to practice techniques of electronic warfare and suppression of air defenses,” said the Chinese article.

In September 2018, the United States Armed Forces announced the purchase of 36D6M1-1 radars used in the S-300 air defense system from Ukraine, the media recalls.

“The radars that the US receives from Ukraine and other countries were designed in the Soviet Union. In the 21st century, the Russian electronics industry has advanced a lot, the new generation system Nebo-M is gradually entering the early warning system of air defense, which means that it will not be easy for the United States to obtain the latest Russian furtive aircraft detection developments,” Chinese journalists observed.

What does the US do with unnecessary radars? According to the media, they are dismantled for study or installed at test sites, such as China Lake, where high-speed AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles are launched.