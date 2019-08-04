What are you doing on Hiroshima day?

What to do? “Rage, rage, against the dying of the light”!

The neighbors are the last to know.

It’s old news that the US has A-bombs in Europe, but last month when a Canadian Senator accidentally spilled the beans about where they are, the locals got upset. Here is a screen capture from Military Times about the spill:



Here is the essential

“A new era for nuclear deterrence? Modernisation, arms control and allied nuclear forces,” published by Canadian Sen. Joseph Day on behalf of the defense and security committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, mistakenly included secretive information concerning the location of approximately 150 U.S. nuclear weapons scattered across Europe, “specifically B61 gravity bombs.”