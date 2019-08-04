What are you doing on Hiroshima day?
Recent revelation of where the US nukes are awakens EU Peace Movement
What to do? “Rage, rage, against the dying of the light”!
The neighbors are the last to know.
It’s old news that the US has A-bombs in Europe, but last month when a Canadian Senator accidentally spilled the beans about where they are, the locals got upset. Here is a screen capture from Military Times about the spill:
Here is the essential
“A new era for nuclear deterrence? Modernisation, arms control and allied nuclear forces,” published by Canadian Sen. Joseph Day on behalf of the defense and security committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, mistakenly included secretive information concerning the location of approximately 150 U.S. nuclear weapons scattered across Europe, “specifically B61 gravity bombs.”
“These bombs are stored at six US and European bases — Kleine Brogel in Belgium, Büchel in Germany, Aviano and Ghedi-Torre in Italy, Volkel in The Netherlands, and Incirlik in Turkey,” the report states in a section titled, “NATO’s Nuclear Posture,” an excerpt first pointed out by Belgian media outlet, De Morgen.
Germany responds with a Hiroshima Day protest. See the poster above. They will hold it at the main gate of the Büchel Air base. Here is the text of Sevim Dagdalen’s note on the event:
US NUKES OUT!” (Wow! Germany has a peace movement!)
74 years after the horrors of Hiroshima, the risk of a nuclear arms race in Europe, and even the risk of nuclear war, is greater now than in decades.
The INF treaty has been shot down, and the new START treaty hangs by a thread.
Meanwhile here amidst us in Germany, in Rheinland-Pfalz Buchel, they are storing 20 atomic bombs each with 50 kilotons of explosive power — Hiroshima-power many times over. THE OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF PEOPLE IN GERMANY OPPOSE THE STATIONING OF US NUKES HERE. THE GOVERNMENT MUST AT LAST LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE. [translator emphasis]
We support the Peace Movement’s demonstrations for the removal of US nukes from Germany and will be there at the Hiroshima Day for the Peace Initiatives at the Büchel Airbase.
Come! Together against atomic weapons, armament, and war. For Peace and international understanding.
Sevim Dagdalen represents Germany’s Die Linke (The Left) Party, and she’s not kidding about the nuclear threat. The madmen in the Pentagon are back to thinking about it. From the Military Times article: “a scenario that’s drawing renewed attention from the Defense Department as the military prepares for the grim prospect of full-scale combat operations involving nuclear weapons.
“It’d be horrible,” retired Gen. Hawk Carlisle, former head of Air Combat Command and current head of the National Defense Industrial Association, said of this hypothetical scenario that could happen under new Pentagon doctrine.
In Lincoln, Nebraska, we hold a ceremony on the upwind side of a nearby lake and then float memorial lanterns, and think in silence as they are wafted across. At Hiroshima itself, at 8:15 on the morning of August 6th, marking the exact moment when the atomic bomb was dropped, bells ring out at temples, sirens wail throughout the city and the citizens of Hiroshima observe a solemn moment of silence in remembrance.
Do not go gentle into that goodnight