What are the specifics of the Russian ‘aircraft killing’ nuclear submarine?

KAMCHATKA, Russia – K-186 Omsk cruise missile launch nuclear submarine is back to its permanent operating base in the Kamchatka region after its modernization.

Military expert Dimitri Litovkin spoke in an interview described the main features of this type of submarine.

The Omsk nuclear submarine, after undergoing four-year repairs and modernization at the Zvezda shipyard in the Primorie region, has returned to its permanent operating base located on the Kamchatka peninsula, said the head of the service’s information division. press release of the Eastern Military District for the Russian Pacific Fleet Nikolai Voskresensky.

The Chief of Staff of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Force, Rear Admiral Eduard Mikhailov, congratulated the submarine crew for their return to base.

Military expert Dimitri Litovkin, in an interview with Russian Sputnik Radio, explained why this submarine is nicknamed the “carrier killer.”

“These submarines are intended to combat large naval groupings in the theater. They are dubbed ‘carrier killers’ because they are armed with 24 Granit long-range anti – ship cruise missiles. Each of these missiles contains a combat charge of “It can also carry a nuclear warhead. It is therefore capable of sinking an enemy air carrier strike group with a missile salvo,” said the military expert.

What changes could have occurred after its modernization?

“Submarines of this type, which were created by the Soviet Union, need to undergo significant modernization. They are nuclear submarines – one needs to work with nuclear reactors. The hydronavigation systems that this submarine has would have been altered. have been modernized, one can figuratively say that the vessel has begun to hear and see better underwater, probably the submarine would have been equipped with new media, sprinklers and propellers that reduce the noise produced by the ship,” said Dimitri Litovkin.

This all comes as a wider effort for Russia to be able to protect its maritime borders from any hostiles.