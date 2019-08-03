WATCH impressive VIDEO of air strikes against terrorist artillery in Syria

IDLIB – Russian Ministry of Defense has published a video showing air strikes against terrorists in Syria.

The images, taken by unmanned aircraft, show attacks on terrorist groups in Idlib, the last stronghold of militants in the country.

In particular, the video shows the Russian military destroying a multiple rocket launcher mounted on a pickup truck belonging to the terrorists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Another scene shows a self-propelled weapon struck by Russian forces north of the city of Hama. There is no information on the precise date of the air strikes.

Problematic region

- Advertisement -

Last week militants attacked the Syrian army near Idlib and bombed Hama and Latakia provinces despite a ceasefire regime, killing several civilians.

Idlib province in the northwest of the country is home to several terrorist groups with about 30,000 militants, including foreign mercenaries who allegedly also operate in the region.

This comes as last week it was revealed at least 450 civilians have been killed in the past 10 days in armed hostilities between government forces and armed opposition groups in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCR) Office said in a statement.

According to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the persistent paralysis of the UN Security Council to use its power and prevent armed hostilities in Syria has meant that the Syrian carnage is no longer “on the international radar.”

She urged countries that agreed to reduce hostilities in Syria as part of the agreement that created safe zones to use their influence and bring the parties to the negotiating table.

Bachelet also recalled that attacks on civilians and civil infrastructure represent war crimes under international law.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil conflict between President Bashar Assad’s government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, since 2011. In May 2017, the sides were able to conclude a ceasefire agreement mediated by Russia, Iran and Turkey and establish four safety zones. Although in some parts of Syria military operations continue, priority is now given to political settlement and refugee return.