WAR? Iraq prepares for potential military action against Israel in response to air attacks

BAGHDAD – Iraqi Prime Minister Adele Abdel Mahdi said his country would respond harshly to any aggression, no matter what external force it emanates from. Thus, the Iraqi prime minister commented on recent air attacks against military installations in the territory of the Arab Republic, which Israel is believed to be behind.

Mahdi declared that the attacks by Israel, compelled in his view by the United States, were a declaration of war on Iraq, which the Arab Republic intends to respond to firmly.

According to the Pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat , published in London today, on August 29 , Mahdi said at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the armed forces were highly prepared to defend Iraq, its citizens, and government agencies.

According to the head of government, Baghdad “will respond to any attacks by all means, whether inside or outside Iraq.”

Recall, a large block in the Iraqi parliament representing the interests of the Shiite militia of the country, created in 2014 to fight the Daesh terrorist group (Islamic State, ISIS), called for the withdrawal of US troops from the country on August 26 after the series unknown air attacks. The Fatah Coalition (Conquest) said it has blamed the United States for Israel’s alleged aggression, “which we consider a declaration of war on Iraq and its people.” A statement by the Fatah parliamentary bloc was made the day after one of the commanders of the predominantly Shiite People’s Mobilization Force (Hashd al-Shaabi) was killed as a result of a drone attack in the city of Kaim in western Iraq.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Iraq, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, Adel Abdel Mahdi, signed a directive according to which “restrictions on the use of Iraqi airspace during military operations are introduced for all Iraqi and foreign parties”. This decision followed a series of incidents with explosions on the territory of the country’s military facilities, which, according to Arab media, are the Israeli Air Force .

Currently, about 5,200 US troops are in Iraq as part of the anti-terrorist mission “Unshakable Determination” to combat IS. The majority of elected Iraqi legislators have been seeking out a course to see the end of US military presence in Iraq, which has carried on for the duration of three US presidential administrations beginning with Bush. Former US president Obama campaigned on a promise to end the US occupation of Iraq, but did not carry this out.