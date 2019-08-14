VIDEO: Zakharova Blasts US Embassy For Supporting Illegal Rallies in Moscow

MOSCOW – Hundreds of people have gathered and staged protests in Moscow. The Western mainstream media are heavily inflating the numbers and showing it like it’s a nationwide phenomenon and how President Putin is about to be deposed any minute now. Now, how is it possible for hundreds of people in a city with a population of 12,000,000 to depose anyone but a kiosk owner is a really good question. The Western countries accused Russian authorities of “brutal suppression of democratic protests”, despite the fact that the police has not dispersed the protesters, but simply arrested the most violent ones.

This US Embassy’s meddling in the protests became so blatant, that the advisor to the Embassy in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to the fact that the map to August 3rd’s unauthorized rally was published on both the State Department’s website and Twitter, as well as calls to participate in it. The Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova blasted the US Embassy for this gross attempt to interfere in Russia’s internal affairs.