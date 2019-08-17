VIDEO: Who Runs The Show in Ukraine if even Zelensky can’t Fire the Mayor of Kiev

KIEV – Right before he stepped down, former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed the controversial “language law”, which effectively banned the usage of any other language but Ukrainian. Although this law’s clear purpose was to target millions of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine, in reality, it also affected other minorities, such as Hungarians, Poles, Slovaks, Tatars, etc. Due to this, new Ukrainian President, Vladimir Zelensky promised to change or at least readjust the law.

However, President Zelensky failed at even the most seemingly trivial tasks, such as to fire Mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko. The government just refused to address the matter, reasoning they also weren’t there to stay for much longer. As for the deputies in the upcoming Rada who will soon approve the new cabinet, they were trying today to prepare themselves for the first session. How is President Zelensky to work under these conditions is thus unclear. So the real question is, who’s really running the show in Ukraine?