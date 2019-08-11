VIDEO: Where does Russia’s oil come from

Yugra, Russia – Russia is one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil. Although the United States of America, along with their NATO allies and satellite states like to claim how Russia is just “giant gas station”, Russia has long proven this to be utter nonsense. However, with oil and natural gas production being a big chunk of Russia’s economy, this industry is of great importance to Russia’s prosperity.

Now, where is all this oil found, extracted, refined and transported from? One of the most important oil-rich areas is definitely Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Yugra. Surrounded by taiga and impassable swamps, this place is the origin of half of the Russian oil. It’s no surprise that several local cities claim the unofficial status of “the Oil Capital of Russia.” Over the last ten years, the local black gold extraction volumes stopped falling and began growing. How? We’ll see it in a second.