VIDEO: Trump wants Greenland, refuses visit to Denmark after Danish PM’s rebuff

WASHINGTON, D.C./COPENHAGEN – In order to deter Russia in the Arctic, the American President (that’s Donald Trump, for now) intends to buy, wait for it, Greenland with all its population of a little over 50,000 people. However, about two weeks before his planned visit to Denmark, Donald Trump announced he has postponed the visit to Copenhagen after a cold shower which came from the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, who described his proposal of buying Greenland as “absurd.”

He also added, “The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!

“Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time,” the US President posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, President Trump stated he’s interested in buying the island, claiming that Greenland is hurting Denmark’s economy due to its sheer size.

“We are good allies with Denmark. We protect Denmark like we protect large portions of the world, and the concept came up,” Trump said He also added, “Strategically it’s interesting, and we would be interested, but we will talk with them a little bit.” Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen was quite unamused, stating, “Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland.” “I strongly hope that this is not meant seriously,” she said, also noting Trump’s proposal as “an absurd discussion.”

Buying territories from other countries is nothing new for the US. In 1803, the US bought land in North America from France for $15 million. The event is now known as the Louisiana Purchase. In 1867, the US bought Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million. In 1917, the US bought the islands then known as the Danish West Indies from Denmark for $25 million and renamed them the Virgin Islands. which is indeed evidence that Denmark has in the past been amenable to selling its territories.

The US already has a strong presence in Greenland. Thule Air Base, 750 miles north of the Arctic Circle, is used by the US Air Force Space Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command. It includes a radar station that is part of a US ballistic missile early-warning system.

Considering Russia’s massive military advantage in the Arctic, it’s clear that the US is trying to gain more ground in order to occupy more areas rich in natural resources, as well as gain a strategic foothold which would give it an advantage over Russia. However, thus far, Moscow has been very successful in preventing this from happening.