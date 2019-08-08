VIDEO: Russia’s Far East – The Country’s Pacific Lifeline

Vladivostok, Russia – We all know just how vast Russia is. But what do we really know about the country itself? What do we know about its history, culture, traditions, etc? More so, what do we know about the history of certain parts of this vast country? The picture painted by the Western media is not just incorrect, but also disturbingly Russophobic. The new documentary on Russia’s Pacific regions gives us more insight.

Vladivostok is a stronghold, one of the many pillars installed by the Russian people along a huge highway. There are Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, Khabarovsk, and finally, at the very edge of the sea, a place where the Russian dream has reached, there’s Vladivostok. The Russian dream has returned to the Far East. It blesses all earthly deeds and investments and grants a higher meaning to human lives. Russia’s Far East gives life in Russia a higher purpose, a spiritual journey of sorts.