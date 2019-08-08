VIDEO: Russian Border Guards Deployed to Abkhazia

SUKHUMI – Russia’s borders are vast, almost endless. Although Russian border guards have a lot of work to do, keeping Russia’s borders safe, they are also safeguarding borders of other countries. The best example of this was when Russian border guards protected the ever-unstable Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan in 1993, even sustaining casualties in the process. They have been helping other former Soviet republics too.

- Advertisement -

A few states signed an agreement on integrated border control with Russia. Vesti News correspondent went to Abkhazia. Along with the border guards, he went looking for offenders. Of course, the following video shows an exercise, but the routine itself is not much different from real-life situations in which a border guard could find himself.