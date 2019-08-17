VIDEO: Putin’s New Economic Plan for Kurgan

Kurgan Oblast, Russian Federation – Russian President Vladimir Putin understands perfectly the importance of economic development because a favorable business environment is a key to economic growth. Kurgan Oblast is an area in southern Siberia, very close to the border with Kazakhstan and it was, more often than not, considered a backwater. However, the Russian President strives to change that and thus, he instructed his advisors, as wells as the local authorities, to make a comprehensive plan of action in order to improve the wellbeing of the citizens of this region.

Vladimir Putin is ready to support the creation of a free economic zone in Kurgan Oblast. However, the regional authorities also must create a favorable environment for business. The president made this statement at the meeting with Acting Governor Vadim Shumkov. Shumkov told him about the social and economic issues and presented his regional development plan, which also includes innovative ways to support families and improve birthrates in the area.