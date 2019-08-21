VIDEO: Macron wants Europe from Lisbon to Vladivostok

Fort de Bregancon, France – On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron held a meeting in a French medieval fortress, Fort de Bregancon. The two leaders discussed many key issues, both regarding relations between France and Russia, and global issues, such as the situation in Ukraine and Syria. In addition to the French, the Russian flag was also raised above the ancient Fort de Bregancon on the Cote d’Azur.

Russian President praised Macron’s manners and politeness and expressed willingness to restore Russia’s relations with France and the entire EU to previous levels, but only in the case that the EU itself wanted it. When asked about the possibility of Russia returning to the G8 format, President Vladimir Putin swiftly replied that Russia never left and that it was the decision of others to leave and also reiterated Russia’s readiness to cooperate with anyone willing to do so.