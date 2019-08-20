VIDEO: Kiev Cuts Water Supply Through North Crimean Canal

MOSCOW/KIEV – Kiev won’t enter into negotiations with Russia on the resumption of water supply to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal. This is how Vladimir Zelensky’s office commented on Georgy Muradov’s statement, the Permanent Representative of Crimea under the President of Russia. He reminded that the Dnieper is an international river and its source is in Russia. Therefore, Kiev can’t block the river at its own discretion.

- Advertisement -

The new Ukrainian authorities deliberated for several days to repeat the Maidan mantra about occupation again. A similar situation took place in the Verkhovnaya Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) this week. Instead of preparing for the first session, they discussed the language issue again. This behavior is a perfect illustration of just how (un)important the lives of Crimeans are to the “new” Ukraine. The authorities in Kiev claim Crimeans are their citizens, yet they are ready to deny them water supply, which is a basic human right.