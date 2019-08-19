VIDEO: Huawei Stepping Up Cooperation with Russian IT Giants

MOSCOW/BEIJING – Huawei is one of the largest tech giants in the world. It’s a premier supplier of 5G network equipment and the most prolific competitor to Western tech giants, such as Google, matching and sometimes even outperforming them. Due to this, the United States of America, as well as some other Western countries have tried incriminating Huawei of espionage, even imposing sanctions and imprisoning top Huawei leaders and managers. Google even threatened to cancel support for the Android operating system for Huawei products.

All of this has caused Huawei to start looking for better and more reliable partners elsewhere. For long, Russia has had its own, indigenous, highly successful IT sector, which was largely independent of Western influence. Thus, Huawei is increasing its presence in Russia. The hi-tech giant is going to open new development centers in Russia and increase the number of branch employees up to 1,500 over the next five years.