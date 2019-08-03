DONBASS – Christel Nean came from France and has been living in Donetsk for more than 3 years. She came to the Donetsk People’s Republic in order to personally see and understand what is going on and to provide objective reports from the front line. At the moment Christel is busy with the MH17 investigation. She was visiting the crash site, as well as localities around it and was interviewing local residents.

Unfortunately, she observes that after Vladimir Tsemakh was kidnapped by Ukrainian special forces, people feel threatened and don’t dare to give interviews in front of the camera anymore. Shezhnoye is located far away from the front line and there is no shelling since 2015, however, JIT (Joint investigation team) from the Netherlands doesn’t make any effort to collect the remaining parts of the airplane.

