VIDEO: Fifth International Army Games Highlights

MOSCOW – The International Army Games is a Russian military sports event organized by the Ministry of Defense of Russia (MoD). The annual International Army Games, which have taken place since August 2015 involve more than 30 countries battling out in dozens of competitions over two weeks to prove which nation has the most military might. The games have also been referred to as the War Olympics. In addition to the land forces competition, the International Army Games also includes the Aviadarts, a show involving military aircraft.

Tank crews, military ships, fighters, thousands of servicemen from different countries competed in the Fifth International Army Games. Russia took first place by a rather large margin. The 2019 International Army Games were planned to be organized in 32 disciplines hosted in 10 countries starting on August 3, 2019, in the city of Korla, Xinjiang, PRC. Russia, India, China, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan are the host countries.