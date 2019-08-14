VIDEO: ‘Evil’ Putin ‘Invades’ Crimea

Crimea, Russia – More than 50,000 people attended the Shadow of Babylon, one of Russia’s largest bike shows, on the first day alone. Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the top guests. He arrived there driving a Ural motorcycle with others closely following behind. He was accompanied by Alexander Zaldostanov. He is the leader of the Night Wolves, Russia’s largest motorcycle club. People from all over Europe and the rest of the world took part in the show.

Meanwhile, that evening, the ancient city of Chersonesus was turned into a theatrical scenery. The antique architecture of Crimea became part of a unique stage play called “Griffin”, which is based on a play by Metropolitan Tikhon. With this project, the long-overdue restoration of Crimea’s Byzantine legacy finally commenced.