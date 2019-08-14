VIDEO: Crimea After 5 years of ‘Evil’ Russian ‘Occupation’

Crimea, Russia – In the five years of being a part of Russia, Crimea has made a breakthrough. This is how Sergey Aksyonov, the head of the region, assessed the social and economic development of Crimea at the meeting with Vladimir Putin. In many areas of agriculture, the Russian autonomous republic has reached self-sufficiency, which never happened when it was a part of the Ukraine.

Thanks to the new power plants, the peninsula is provided with its own power and what’s more, it has also started exporting energy, given the fact that, now, it produces almost double the energy than it really needs. Recently built Crimean Bridge and other major infrastructural projects resulted in a colossal inflow of tourists, including a lot of foreigners, despite the US and EU sanctions. However, there are also some problems. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed them today in detail with the heads of Crimea and Sevastopol, Sergey Aksyonov and Mikhail Razvozhaev.