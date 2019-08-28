Venezuelan military evaluates strategies to strengthen defense system against aggression

CARACAS – The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela reported that it evaluated, together with the Comprehensive Defense Strategic Regions (REDI) and the Comprehensive Defense Zones (ZODI), ways to strengthen the defense system of that South American nation.

“In order to evaluate strategies that strengthen the Venezuelan Territorial Defensive System and guarantee the peace of the Republic, Vladimir Padrino López [Minister of Defense], Remigio Ceballos Ichaso [Operational Strategic Commander] and Néstor Reverol [Minister of Interior] met on a video conference with REDI and ZODI Commanders,” FANB reported on the social network Twitter.

📹 #AHORA|| Con el propósito de evaluar estrategias que fortalezcan el Sistema Defensivo Territorial venezolano y garanticen la paz de la República, GJ @vladimirpadrino, AJ @CeballosIchaso y MG @NestorReverol, desarrollan video conferencia con Comamdantes de REDI y ZODI. pic.twitter.com/sMjc4GgrOr — Prensa FANB (@PrensaFANB) August 27, 2019

Currently, in Venezuela, the third phase of the Simón Bolívar Liberation Campaign is taking place , which will end on August 30, according to the schedule announced by President Nicolás Maduro on July 24.

- Advertisement -

The president had assured that the military exercises were aimed at “raising the operational readiness of military components and addressing cross-border crimes.”

In that sense, on August 13, the inspector of the state of Táchira (west), Freddy Bernal, said that since the beginning of the military exercises, the Venezuelan Armed Forces has achieved the arrest of 49 Colombian paramilitaries and the seizure of almost 3,000 kilos of drugs in that border region.

These are the second military exercises carried out in the Venezuelan territory so far this 2019.

On August 3, Maduro also called on the Armed Forces to be attentive to the threat of the US blockade against that Caribbean nation.

“Prepared for a battle if they intend a quarantine against Venezuela, prepared all and all, but nobody is blocked by Venezuela and less a quarantine, that says very well the desperation the irritation with which the United States Government acts,” said the Chief of State during an act from the state of La Guaira (north).