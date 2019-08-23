Trending

Venezuela reiterates commitment to avoid drug trafficking from Colombia

By Paul Antonopoulos
CARACAS – The Government of Venezuela once again expressed its adherence to the fight against illicit drug trafficking from Colombia, said Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Néstor Reverol.

“Venezuela and its security agencies are engaged in the fight against drug trafficking; we will continue to exercise the mandate of the law to prevent the illicit transit of drugs from Colombia, the world’s number one producing country,” Reverol wrote on Twitter.

Hours earlier, the minister had pointed out that the Special Action Forces (FAES) of the Bolivarian National Police, seized 100 panels of the drug called Crispy, which were transported by public transport, on the Regional Highway of the Center.

Reverol explained that during that operation five citizens were arrested, including Alexander Gomez, 48, who presented police records.

On August 20, the head of the National Anti-Drug Office, Alberto Matheus, said that Venezuelan security agencies have seized 23 thousand kilos of drugs so far in 2019.

At that time, Matheus indicated that the Zulia state (west), bordering with Colombia, occupies the first place of seizures of illegal substances.

The Venezuelan government rejected on August 10 that the United States included that South American nation in the list of drug transit countries or large drug trafficking producers.

On August 9, the US included Venezuela in a list of 22 countries that supposedly did not collaborate to reduce the transit of drugs and failed to fight that crime under international agreements.

For his part, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said they have managed to break a record of seizure of drugs from Colombia.

The Venezuelan Government has repeatedly assured that it maintains a fight against drug trafficking from the neighboring country.

Paul Antonopoulos4276 posts 0 comments

Paul Antonopoulos is a Research Fellow at the Center for Syncretic Studies. He has an MA in International Relations and is interested in Great Power Rivalry as well as the International Relations and Political Economy of the Middle East and Latin America.

