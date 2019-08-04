USELESS SANCTIONS: Russian Finance Minister says national economy is resistant to economic aggression

Moscow – The Russian economy in recent years has already shown its resistance to external restrictions, said on Saturday the Deputy Prime Minister and head of Finance of Russia, Antón Siluánov.

“The Russian economy in recent years has already shown that it is stable in the face of external constraints, the macroeconomic construction created by us and the balanced budget economy guarantee a rapid adaptation of the economy to adverse external factors,” said the official.

The US State Department officially announced hours before it imposes new sanctions on Russia for the alleged poisoning of former intelligence agent Sergey Skripal last year in the United Kingdom, the restrictions will take effect on August 19, 2019 and will be maintained by a minimum of 12 months .

Washington will oppose the extension of any loan or financial or technical assistance to Moscow by international financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, as well as restrict its access to the multilateral development banking system, to the US market for issues. primary of the Russian sovereign debt not denominated in rubles and the financing of that debt.

- Advertisement -

It was also revealed that Russia will lose access to materials of American origin that are of strategic importance for the Russian chemical and biological weapons program.

The US State Department officially announced that it imposes new sanctions on Russia for the alleged poisoning of former intelligence agent Sergey Skripal last year in the United Kingdom.

A senior US government official had informed Sputnik that US President Donald Trump approved a second round of sanctions against Russia for the Skripal case.

The US explains that sanctions can only be lifted after the 12-month period if the executive branch determines and certifies before Congress that Russia has met several conditions derived from the Law on the Elimination of War and Control of Chemical and Biological Weapons (CBW) of 1991