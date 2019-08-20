US warns Greece: “Aiding Syria-bound Iranian ship will be seen as support for terrorism”

WASHINGTON DC – US officials warn Greece that any aid given to Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya will be seen as supporting a terrorist organization.

On the 18th, Iranian tanker Adrian Darya departed from Gibraltar. According to US authorities, the ship would be transporting oil to Syria. Currently Adrian Darya sails towards the port of Kalamata in Greece.

The tanker, formerly named Grace 1, has been renamed Adrian Darya. After departing Gibraltar, an official from the US State Department told Greece that any attempt to assist the Iranian ship will be considered support to a terrorist organization, released to Reuters.

In addition, according to Washington, the terrorist organization in question would be the Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), a division of the Armed Forces of Iran. Washington states that Adrian Darya would be supporting the IRGC in Syria, without providing evidence of course.

Tensions

In 2018, the US imposed new sanctions against the Iranian oil trade after Washington unilaterally abandoned the Joint Action Plan, an international agreement better known as the Iranian nuclear agreement.

In April 2019, the US declared Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization and blamed it for recent incidents of tankers in the Persian Gulf.

Washington is currently trying to form a military coalition to patrol the Strait of Hormuz. Some allied countries refused to participate. Iran considers such a coalition a threat to its security.

The European Union calls for respect for freedom of navigation.

The first proposals to join the coalition were made by the US at the end of June during ministerial consultations with NATO allies in Brussels.

On the other hand, France, the United Kingdom and Germany intend to launch “a European initiative” to ensure maritime safety in the Persian Gulf.

Discussions over a joint naval mission to protect commercial ships in the area began after Iran detained tanker Stena Impero , who was sailing under the British flag in the Strait of Hormuz.

As Tehran acknowledged, Stena Impero was detained in response to the retainment of Grace 1, the oil tanker which was detained earlier this month in Gibraltar with an Iranian oil shipment.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf is the main cause of regional tensions .