US reconnaissance plane CAUGHT SPYING on Russia’s Black Sea coast

CRIMEA – Long-range electronic reconnaissance aircraft Lockheed EP-3E Orion Aries II of the US Navy conducted an intelligence survey off the Crimea coast.

According to data from the Plane Radar monitoring facility, the aircraft took off from Souda Bay training camp in Greece and at 11:15 am Moscow time and began a reconnaissance flight along Russia’s Black Sea coast.

11:15 мск.

Самолёт радиоэлектронной разведки, военно морского флота #США🇺🇸, #Lockheed ЕР-3Е #Orion (#Aries II),рег. номер 156511, взлетевший с авиабазы Суда бэй, о. Крит🇬🇷,

производит разведывательный полёт вдоль черноморского побережья России🇷🇺. pic.twitter.com/t6dKPuGHQK — PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) August 3, 2019

“Electronic reconnaissance aircraft US Navy Lockheed EP-3E Orion (Aries II), with the number 156 511, which took off from the air base at Souda Bay on Crete, is conducting a reconnaissance flight along the Black Sea coast from Russia,” the Tweet said.

Recently, foreign drones and reconnaissance aircraft have begun to appear more and more often near Russia’s borders. They are sighted over the Black Sea, near the Kaliningrad region, as well as near the Russian bases in Syria.

- Advertisement -

Frequent visits

Thus, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, just last week 39 foreign aircraft were sighted near Russia’s borders. Russian fighter planes have been aired 12 times to prevent border violations.

Despite calls from the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Pentagon refuses to suspend reconnaissance operations on Russian borders.

This comes as earlier this month a British Royal Air Force (RAF) plane flew a reconnaissance flight near the Russian Black Sea coast.

The Bombardier Global Express Sentinel R.1 electronic reconnaissance aircraft, with board number ZJ694 and indicative RRR7308, flew over an area near the Russian city of Novorossiysk, at a distance of 61.3 kilometers from the coast, at 6:25 am Moscow time,

At 7:50 am the plane flew over the Black Sea coast, approached the area near Sevastopol at a distance of about 100 kilometers and returned to its air base.