US officials confirm Brazil is NATO priority ally outside the North Atlantic

WASHINGTON DC – Decisions are being considered to bring Brazil and the US closer to the military sphere, as well as facilitating the purchase of US defense weapons.

The issue of whether Brazil could become a priority ally of the extra-NATO United States had been discussed during President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the White House in March this year.

With new preferred ally status outside the Northern Alliance, Brazil becomes a preferred buyer of US military equipment and technology, participates in Pentagon-organized auctions to sell military products, and gains priority in promoting military training with US Armed Forces.

The only Latin American country to have a military partnership with the US outside the North Atlantic Alliance was Argentina. Another 16 countries were nominated by Washington, including Australia, Egypt, Israel and Japan.

In the United States, Bolsonaro has aired the possibility of military action in Venezuela. The Brazilian president followed Trump’s line by saying that all possibilities are considered.

The government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called the statements “apology for war” by a “neo-fascist alliance”.

The possible Brazilian military action displeases the military leadership of the Bolsonaro government, points out a report published by Folha de S. Paulo.

Vice President Hamilton Mourão and the Minister of Institutional Security (GSI), Augusto Heleno, have publicly spoken out against a military adventure against Caracas.

NATO’s Trump Review

Trump has been a public critic of NATO. The US president argues that treaty members take advantage of Washington’s protection and do not invest enough in defense and their armed forces.

Before taking over the White House, Trump even said that NATO is “obsolete” and put in check in 2018 one of the bloc’s rules that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all member countries. .

Commenting on Montenegro’s entry into NATO, Trump said: “Montenegro is a small country with very strong people… They are very aggressive people. They can get aggressive and congratulations, you are in World War III.”