Under Morales’ socialism, Bolivia will be a regional economic power

LA PAZ – President Evo Morales has ensured that Bolivia will be an economic power within two decades.

Evo Morales believes that if the country maintains its economic model, it will be converted into the fastest growing country in South America.

“I am almost certain that within 15 or 20 years Bolivia, remember, will be an economic power in the region and possibly the world,” Morales said in his campaign opening speech to try to win his fourth consecutive re-election.

“Bolivia emerges as a new country, some experts say it is emerging, but Bolivia has created its own model,” the indigenous leader said after citing his main political, economic and social achievements since taking office in Bolivia in 2006.

Evo Morales bases his optimistic theory on economic growth on the current state-run model, which pushed the country’s GDP to exceed $40 billion by 2018. In addition, Bolivian GDP per capita grew from $900 to $4,000 annually.

“Imagine, in the next 13 or 10 years, I’m not talking about Evo, but the process, we will have approximately $10,000 of GDP per capita, which is surprising the world,” he said.

The president also welcomed the incorporation of businessmen, academics and youth into the conglomerate of trade union, indigenous and social movements that supports the government. He made special mention of Santa Cruz’s large agribusinesses, who in recent years have formed an alliance with the government, which has encouraged the production and opening of foreign markets such as China, which buys soybeans, quinoa and coffee, and will soon receive Bolivian beef.

Recent polls show that Evo Morales would be very close to securing his reelection in the first round of elections.