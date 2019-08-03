KIEV – Of the total number of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine whose contracts with the Ukrainian army expire this year, only one-fifth is ready to renew their contract. This was announced by the head of the press service of the People’s Police Department of the LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic), Yakov Osadchy.

“Soldiers are leaving the Ukrainian army en masse. Since the start of this year only, 9,386 people left the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to the former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Nikolai Dumenko, 81 percent of those who quit refused to sign a new contract,” he said and added that compared to last year, this figure is 30% higher.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, ex-Chief of Staff Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaman said that the Ukrainian army is experiencing serious problems with understaffing. Armed Forces of Ukraine have to deal with alcoholics, drug addicts or generally desperate people who have nothing to look forward in life and can only run around with a gun.

Since the beginning of the war in the Donbass, more than 800 Ukrainian soldiers have committed suicide in the so-called “ATO” zone (zone of operations against Donbass forces). In 2018 only, Kiev lost 370 troops due to rampage, alcoholism, insubordination, and suicides. This amounts to two combat battalions lost in non-combat situations.

It is becoming clear that Ukrainians themselves don’t see the point of this bloody war with their Donbass brethren. The atrocities committed by Ukrainian troops were mostly done by Neo-Nazi battalions such as “Azov”, “Right Sector”, “Aidar” and others. Ukrainian artillery crews are told they are shelling enemy soldiers, but what they are really doing is killing civilians. This has to stop if Ukrainians are to ever make peace with the people of Donbass. It’s high time to remove the Western puppets from power and liberate both Ukraine and Dobass from the claws of the outsiders whose only goal is to do as much damage as possible.