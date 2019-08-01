Ukrainian troops rampage in occupied areas of Novorossiya

Occupied Donbass – Three militants of the Ukrainian Nazi battalion “Aidar” were detained after they tried to sell weapons to the residents of the front-line settlement of Dzerzhinsk, controlled by Kiev. This was announced by the head of the press service of the Office of People’s Militia of the DPR, Daniel Bezsonov.

“On July 30, three militants of the 24th Aydar battalion of the 53rd brigade were detained by police officers in the area of ​​the settlement of Dzerzhinsk while trying to sell weapons to local residents,” said Bezsonov.

He added that, according to intelligence, the offenders were in a state of drug intoxication during their arrest.

In addition, other Ukrainian Nazi battalions and regular troops intend to place mines along the front-line villages in Kiev-controlled territory north of Donetsk. This was announced by the head of the press service of the Office of People’s Police of the DPR, Daniel Bezsonov.

“In the area of ​​responsibility of the 56th motorized infantry brigade, two universal minelayers (UMZ) were delivered, allowing to place mines along the terrain at a distance of up to 120 meters,” said Bezsonov.

According to him, initially, engineering equipment will be used to place mines along the demarcation line in the populated areas of Opitnoe and Peski, north of Donetsk. After that, the universal minelayers (UMZ) will move towards Gorlovka, to the area of ​​responsibility of the 53rd brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the meantime, Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) forcibly recruits residents of Shchastyа who have relatives in the LPR and the DPR. This was announced today by the officer of the press service of the People’s Police of LPR, Ivan Filiponenko.

“In the area of ​​responsibility of the 25th separate brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Shchastyа, the activities of the operational staff of the Security Service of Ukraine are noted, of particular interest to people with relatives in the LPR and the DPR,” Filiponenko said.

According to him, there are known cases of forced recruitment of local residents, whom the SBU detained for the purpose of interrogation.

Ukrainian Nazi battalions are known for their mindless hatred of the people of Donbass, calls for the “Croatian scenario”, running Gestapo-style prisons for the residents of occupied areas of Novorossiya, while Ukraine is drowning in corruption, IMF-advised suicidal economic policies, and utter negligence of its own stated “national interests”.