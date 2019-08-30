UK Protesters Call For Abolishment of Monarchy and Resignation of Boris Johnson (VIDEO)

LONDON – Violent protests have erupted in the United Kingdom’s capital city, as well as other major cities in the country. Demonstrators stand against Queen Elizabeth’s decision to support the new PM Boris Johnson’s initiative to suspend the work of the Parliament. Rallies are taking place in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh. Essentially, the suspension of the parliament until October 14, the MPs won’t be able to stop Boris Johnson from having a no-deal Brexit. The Labour opposition is ready to take desperate actions.

The United Kingdom has been embroiled in a dramatic political upheaval since the 2016 Brexit referendum. Following the referendum, which was held on 23 June 2016, and during which 51.9 percent of those voting supported leaving the European Union, the UK Government invoked Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union, starting a two-year process which was due to conclude with the UK’s exit on 29 March 2019. That deadline has since been extended to 31 October 2019.