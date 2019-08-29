Trump’s inclination to dialogue with Iran does not change ‘severe’ stance, says Bolton

WASHINGTON DC – US President Donald Trump’s willingness with Iran does not change the country’s harsh stance in relations with Tehran.

The statement came from White House National Security advisor John Bolton.

“But talking with them does not imply — for President Trump, [it] does not imply — changing your position,” he explained.

“I think if you look at what President Trump has said about the…the Iran nuclear deal, which he called the worst deal in U.S. diplomatic history — a view I think is amply justified by the facts — he is not going to make the same mistakes that [former U.S.] President [Barack] Obama made,” he said.

Bolton added that “the idea that Iran would receive some tangible economic benefit merely for stopping doing things that it should not have been doing in the first place is just a nonstarter.”

The White House adviser said that “if there is a comprehensive deal, then, of course, the sanctions will come off at that point.”

“When the regime in Iran is ready to talk about that, then there will be a meeting,” he added.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, Trump said he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under the right circumstances. The meeting would be aimed at negotiating an agreement and did not rule out such a meeting coming soon.

Bolton added that US sanctions against Iran would be lifted if a comprehensive agreement on Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs were reached.

French President Emmanuel Macron, during a joint press conference with Trump, said he would like to see a meeting between Trump and Rouhani in a few weeks.

Trump, speaking at the close of a Group of Seven (G7) summit in France on August 26, said he would agree to meet Rohani if “the circumstances were correct or right.”

He also said he had “good feelings” about the prospect of a new nuclear deal with Iran.

“We are looking for no nuclear weapons, no ballistic missiles, and a longer period of time. Very simple,” the U.S. president said.

Rohani responded a day later by saying that while, Iran is open to talks, Washington must first “lift all illegal, unjust, and unfair sanctions imposed on Iran.”