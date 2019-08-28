Trump Wasn’t Kidding, New US Consulate Set to Appear in Greenland Before End of the Year (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, D.C./COPENHAGEN – A U.S. consulate may appear in Greenland before the end of the year. And Washington doesn’t care anymore about Copenhagen’s opinion on this matter. The State Department recently revealed another blowout by Trump, who isn’t used to being rejected. On the backdrop of the Danish Ministry of Defense openly warning of troops deployment to ensure the island’s safety against an American invasion, the White House is proceeding with the provocation by proposing to Greenlanders to make up their own mind in which currency they want to receive their subsidies — in dollars or kroner.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated he intends to buy Greenland with all its population of a little over 50,000 people. However, before his planned visit to Denmark, Donald Trump announced he has canceled the visit to Copenhagen after a cold shower which came from the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, who described his proposal of buying Greenland as “absurd”.