Trump quarrels with G7 leaders over Russia

US President Donald Trump has discussed with the leaders of the G7 member countries on the issue of Russia’s return to this format.

According to The Guardian, the US leader rejected the arguments of other summit participants who opposed this initiative. Trump stressed that the presence of Russia is necessary to discuss issues such as Iran, Syria and North Korea.

Trump’s position was only supported by outgoing Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, while Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remained neutral. The leaders of Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and France, as well as the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, announced the inadmissibility of Russia’s return to the G7.

According to the diplomatic interlocutor of The Guardian, at this moment the situation began to heat up.

“On that point … it became a bit tense to say the least,” a European diplomat said. “Most of the other leaders insisted on this being a family, a club, a community of liberal democracies and for that reason they said you cannot allow President Putin – who does not represent that – back in.”

“That is not such a very important thing for [Trump]. He doesn’t share that view,” the diplomat added. According to this account Trump argued that on issues such as Iran, Syria and North Korea, it made sense to have Russia in the room. “So he had a really kind of fundamental difference about this.”

On August 25, it was reported that the leaders of the G7 summit countries refused to return Russia to the G7, but called for greater coordination with the Eurasian country.

The first to make such a proposal was French President Emmanuel Macron. After this, Trump allowed himself to invite his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the next G7 summit.

Russia was part of the G8 until 2014 before meeting Crimea . After that, leaders from other countries refused to attend the summit in Sochi, and held a meeting without Moscow’s participation in Brussels. The summit was attended by the leaders of France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada and the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk.