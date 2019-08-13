Trump comments on ‘missile explosion’ in Russia: we have more advanced technology

US President Donald Trump said today that his country is learning a lot from a fatal explosion that struck a Russian nuclear power plant in northwestern Russia last week.

Five employees of the Russian Rosatom company were killed last Tuesday in an explosion that occurred during the test of a liquid-propelled rocket engine at a military base in the Arkhangelsk region. The incident obviously caught the attention of different US media, which speculated, citing experts, that the blast occurred during alleged tests of a nuclear-powered cruise missile.

This Monday, it was the turn of the US head of state to give his opinion on the matter:

The United States is learning much from the failed missile explosion in Russia. We have similar, though more advanced, technology. The Russian “Skyfall” explosion has people worried about the air around the facility, and far beyond. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2019

Rosatom chief Aleksei Likhachev confirmed today that officials killed in last Thursday’s explosion were taking part in the testing of new weapons.

“We pay the last respects to our colleagues who died tragically during the trials of a new special product. They remained faithful to the bitter end and died as true heroes,” he said, as quoted by the Russian company. “These people are the pride of our country and the nuclear sphere. Our additional work on the new weapon parts, which will surely be completed, will be the best tribute to them. We will comply with our homeland’s order, their safety will be assured,” he added. Likhachev, wishing a quick recovery to three other officials injured in the incident.