Washington, August 21. President of the United States Donald Trump has accepted the proposal of French colleague Emmanuel Macron to invite Russia to the G7 summit next year in Washington. The plan is that the US President will raise this issue of inviting Russiaat the meeting of the “Big Seven” in the upcoming weekend in Biarritz.

CNN reporter Kylie Atwood, citing sources in the US administration, posted this news on her twitter account. Earlier, Trump said that he would not oppose the return of the Russian Federation to the group of seven leading countries of the planet and the resumption of the work of this group in the G8 format.

According to the journalist, a senior source in the White House said that the leaders of the US and France during a telephone conversation on Tuesday agreed that Moscow should be invited to the G7 summit next year.

At the same time, the reporter indicated that the initiative for the invitation came from the head of the Champs Elysees. Earlier, at a meeting with the French President, Russian President Vladimir Putin called any contacts with the G7 countries useful and did not rule out the resumption of the G8 format.

To a clarifying question from correspondents regarding whether it is planned to discuss the theoretical transformation of the G7 into a G8 during negotiations between the leaders of the two countries, Putin said that for Moscow this is “not an end in itself.”

As reported by Gazeta.Ru, Russia was no longer invited to meetings of the seven leading countries of the world after the events in Crimea and Ukraine in 2014. Crimea became part of the Russian Federation in March 2014 after a referendum in the region, following which more than 96% of Crimean voters and more than 95% of Sevastopol residents supported reunification with Russia. Ukraine still considers the peninsula its territory.

The head of the Russian state, Vladimir Putin, stated that the issue of Crimea’s ownership was “completely closed.”

The civil war in Ukraine began in 2014 after a coup in the country. The LPR and the DPR declared independence due to their reluctance to obey the new illegal Kiev government; in response, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military campaign against the republics of Donbass.