Tiny Denmark to Increase Military Presence in Greenland Amid Trump’s Remarks (VIDEOS)

WASHINGTON, D.C./COPENHAGEN – Denmark will increase its military presence in the Arctic in case Trump begins to independently negotiate with Greenland. The kingdom’s Minister of Defense Trine Bramsen reacted to a business proposal from Washington in her own way. A few hours later, Trump replied to the Danish prime minister on Twitter to the effect of “okay, that’s your choice” and canceled the scheduled visit to Copenhagen.

In order to deter Russia in the Arctic, the American President intends to buy Greenland with all its population of a little over 50,000 people. However, Denmark finds the proposal preposterous, so Donald Trump announced he has canceled the visit to Copenhagen after a cold shower which came from the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, who described his proposal of buying Greenland as “absurd”. In 1917, the US bought the islands then known as the Danish West Indies from Denmark for $25 million and renamed them the Virgin Islands. which is indeed evidence that Denmark has in the past been amenable to selling its territories.