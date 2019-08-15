THE SNOWDEN BLOVIATION, THE ZELENSKY GAMBIT, THE EPSTEIN ESCAPE AND A LESSON FROM THE DOCTOR

THE SNOWDEN BLOVIATION

Edward Snowden is starting to chap my hide. His recent support of the “protests” in Moscow and Hong Kong and his criticism of the legitimate reaction by government forces are inaccurate, naive, counter-productive and simply bad manners. The facts are clear – the protests in Moscow and Hong Kong are illegal, backed by foreign secret services and enemies of the respective states, and they have exactly nothing to do with freedom of speech or human rights. They.are intentional provocations that have caused major disruptions, and they have, in fact, been dealt with far more leniently than they would have been in the USA, France or England. So where does Snowden get off dissing his hosts and backing Navalny’s phony liberal hipster protests?

I was in Moscow on Russia Day (June 12th) and saw a Navalnik “protest march” of a couple hundred (<300) schlepping through the city center. The regular people going about their business ignored it, the same way as when you meet a friend out walking their dog, stop to chat, and the dog starts taking a dump. You know it’s happening, but good manners require you to ignore it. Like Navalny’s phony protests; somewhat disgusting, not really interesting, and not a worthy subject for polite conversation. As Dmitry Orlov noted, ” These protests are strictly for Western mass media consumption. In Russia they are a stale joke.”

Of course, Snowden seems to have done the world a favor when he exposed the depth of the illegal surveillance and lies the US government was complicit in, but I personally have never considered him a “hero”. He comes from a family of cops, spies and government lawyers, and got paid a quarter of a million dollars a year to spy on his fellow citizens from Hawaii, living the good life as a tool of the Empire and the parasite class it serves. It should be noted that as of today, he has still spent more time working for the CIA and NSA than he has as a “whistle-blower”. (And in light of his recent comments, he may still be working for them.)

His escape to Hong Kong and later to Moscow was far more Walter Mitty than James Bond, and his entrusting of the info he stole to the likes of Glen Greenwald and Laura Poitras can only be described as an epic and self-defeating failure which has ensured that the majority and all of the most important information will never be seen or known by the public. It is hard to say exactly what Edward Snowden is today, who he is, what function he serves, but it is easy to say what he is not.

He is neither an American patriot nor an outlaw journalist, though he has posed as both and convinced many gullible naifs. He did not keep the secrets the CIA and NSA paid him to keep, nor did he fully expose the lies and crimes when he had the chance. Both as a spy and as a whistle-blower, his work can be described as half-assed at best, and perhaps more accurately as failures. Or simply as a fake drama, much ado about nothing, by a pretend patriot who morphed into a fake whistle-blower.

He has tried to play both sides, has failed, and continues to do so. His recent tweets and comments about the Moscow and Hong Kong “protests” are just the latest example. No serious journalist or even well-informed person can help but see that both of these “protests” are US-backed attempts at destabilization and “color revolution” based on phony complaints about “freedom and human rights”. When the USA, this century’s worst war criminal, violator of human rights, enemy of freedom and threat to the future of Humanity itself, starts talking about “human rights”, only idiots listen, and only professional liars ape their propaganda.

Snowden, Greenwald and Poitras, are professional liars, living embodiments of a “limited hang-out”, telling just enough of the truth to perpetuate the Big Lie. They’re in it for the money, and will say what they are paid to say.

Russia has provided Snowden with asylum for over six years now. And if not for this, Snowden would certainly be looking at life in prison or death in the USA, rather that the upcoming world-wide publication of his book by MacmIllan, and available for pre-purchase on Amazon. I don’t know what Snowden will say in his book, but if Jeff Bezos didn’t like it, it wouldn’t be on Amazon. (Try searching “Donetsk People’s Republic” on Amazon, see what comes up.) And whatever Snowden does say in his book, I bet he’s going to be very well-paid for it. And outlaw journalists who speak truth to power are never well-paid for it. Take it from one who knows. But Snowden better consider his criticism of his host more carefully, or he may end up spending his money at the commissary in USP Terre Haute. I applaud and support legitimate criticism of any government in defense of freedom of speech and human rights. But Snowden’s criticism distorts the real situation about both the government “repression” and the “protesters”. He in fact mirrors exactly the propaganda of Russia’s, his, and our real enemies, and since that’s the case, Snowden should re-consider his words or STFU.

THE ZELENSKY GAMBIT

As the old saying goes, “If I had any sense, I’d listen to my own advice.” Maybe I do, and maybe I will. I was recently involved in a minor imbroglio of my own here in Donetsk for criticizing the petition to Zelensky. The petition’s alleged “million signatures” were clearly fake, and a lot of good patriots here were extremely concerned by the implication that the petition was a request for the Donbass Republics to return to Ukraine. I wrote an article and made a short video about it, basically saying there was nothing to worry about, that I trusted our leaders, and that the ukrops would never control our cities or borders again as long as a single Donbass patriot was still alive. I also said that the petition was an ill-advised gambit, an attempt to pressure Zelensky into agreeing to the Minsk protocols, which if he did, would put him in conflict with ukrop nazis and if he didn’t, would make him look intransigent and warlike to the EU. But the authors of the petition failed to take into account the stress and confusion the petition did cause among real patriots, and the advantage that would be taken of the situation by some rather questionable characters.

Roman Manekin is a dude who has been here for several years as an “advisor” from Russia. Who he advises and where he gets his advice are not clear. I have known of him, but have never met him. But this I do know – Manekin is the one who applied for the anti-petition protest on July 27th. When I asked my wife if she was going to come with me to the protest, she answered that she was going whether I did or not. So, we both went. There were about 50 people in total, only one other soldier besides me, and he was in a wheelchair with one eye, one hand and one leg. The rest were mostly babushkas and what I might call “unsophisticated” types. But one person conspicuous in his absence was Roman Manekin. He wasn’t under house arrest or in a basement cell, he just decided not to come. Strange, that…

As far as I was concerned, the matter was settled, the point was made, everyone understood that there was nothing to worry about. But the counter-petition protest organizers couldn’t leave well enough alone. There was talk of legal action and changing the Constitution, and all of a sudden what had been a minor protest to express a legitimate concern based on a simple misunderstanding started to take on a distinctly “Navalny-esque” hue. And I want nothing to do with that type of shit. What, you think I’m Snowden or something?

So, to be finally and absolutely crystal clear – I trust the guys who are calling the shots here. They are not perfect, but they are doing good work, and 5 years later, we and our Republics still survive. Not only, survive, but life continues to improve for pretty much everyone here, so kudos to the guys in charge. Keep up the good work. There is exactly zero need for any major political changes or upheavals, no need for protests of contention in a time when we are still at war and solidarity is one of our strategic assets. Our leaders must trust the People, and the People should trust our leaders, as long as they keep doing as good a job as they have been. So far, so good, so Davai!

EPSTEIN’S ESCAPE

These are the only facts we know for sure – Epstein isn’t in prison any more, and he won’t be going to trial. And the “suicide” story is bullshit. As Paul Craig Roberts recently noted, ” It is not possible to commit suicide when a person is on suicide watch. Former inmates and prison guards and correctional personnel have stated with certainty that Epstein did not commit suicide by hanging himself.” Jeffrey Epstein may or may not be dead. If he is, he was murdered, but he didn’t commit suicide. Narcissists and psychopaths don’t commit suicide. The scum who rule the planet and availed themselves of Epstein’s “services” generally do not kill their own, as long as the secrets are kept. Billionaires don’t do hard time and they don’t die in prison. The “investigations” being clamored for and promised will only be cover-ups. Who has the power to murder someone in prison has the power to help them escape. And escape is most likely what Epstein did. Escape from prison, and like all his chimo friends, escape from justice. Consider the facts…

Epstein has many millions of dollars. About $550 million according to recent court documents. The kind of money that can buy prison guards and coroners by the dozens. He not only has friends and fellow perverts in the highest positions of power, he also has them by the balls with the kind of blackmail dirt that could start a revolution if it were revealed. You think he isn’t smart enough to have a “deadman switch” that would publicize all of it if he were imprisoned or killed for doing exactly what all his buddies have been doing for decades? His cohorts can’t kill him without risking their own necks, and besides, why would they want to? The only way to guarantee Epstein stays quiet and on their side is to keep him alive and happy. They can do it, they have done it, and they’ll do it again anytime they want. They are the “Masters of the Universe”. The laws that apply to us do not apply to them.

Did you ever see that photo of Hitler in Colombia in 1955, and the FBI reports about it? (And, yes, I know The Sun is on par with The National Enquirer, but the photo and declassified FBI reports are real.) Or perhaps the “death” of Kenneth Lay is a little closer to Epstein’s. How about the most hideous example of human evil on modern history, Dr. Jozef Mengele. do you remember what happened to him? No? Well, guess what – he got away. He personally murdered thousands in Auschwitz concentration camp, was in fact captured by the US OSS at the end of the war, but somehow “slipped away”. It’s not rumor or “conspiracy theory”. Click the link, read the article for yourself. Mengele was a pervert connected to money, power, secret services and secret societies, who escaped justice for his unimaginably heinous crimes. Sound familiar?

In the end, whether Epstein was killed by his clients or whisked away to some private hideaway, he escaped. He escaped justice, and the secrets and the truth escaped with him. And those who did it can leave the smoking gun lying in plain sight on the table, need not even bother with a plausible story, because they know most people will be too stupid and/or cowardly to even question it. And by failing to question the obvious bullshit story, again, they ensure further crimes will be committed by those who get away with murder and can openly laugh about it.

AND NOW, A LESSON FROM THE DOCTOR

The real “useful idiots” in this world are those who believe everything their masters tell them without question, who prefer the comforting lie to the hard truth. Who deride as “conspiracy theorists” those who look at the facts and come to conclusions based on them and not on what they wish were true. Useful idiots say “The CIA wouldn’t kill Kennedy”, “Bush, Cheney, PNAC and Silverstein would never do 9/11 themselves”, “Powell wasn’t lying about Iraq WMD’s”, “The USA would never invade Libya to steal oil”, “The White Helmets would never gas innocent children”, “The Brits would never make a phony chemical attack on their own land”, “They can’t just walk into a federal prison and replace Epstein with a dead look-alike”, etc, etc, etc. Fucking idiots.

Mengele did thousands of horrifying and grotesque “experiments” on his victims, both physical and psychological, and at the end of the war, the US secret services and military went to great lengths to obtain the results of this evil work. Most of it was useless trash, torture and murder simply for the sake of sadistic pleasure and curiosity, but one of the most profound revelations in modern history came from these files. One simple fact, one simple observation, a single sentence that is the keystone to mass deception and thought control, the reason the nazis of the 21st Century get away with it, and keep getting away with it, and will keep getting away with it and laughing in our faces while they do. It is one of the nazi’s most powerful tools, but if we can understand it correctly, in it also lies the key to our real liberation. The ability to discern and face reality, and to deal with it as such, is the most important, the most vital ability a human being can have today. To eschew this responsibility is to ensure your victimhood in perpetuity. Learn what Mengele and modern nazis learned from their victims, and do not be a victim yourself…

They are doing it. Believe it! The less you believe they are doing it, the more they will…