The Geoff Bozos Awards And Queer-Anon

A ‘Geoff Bozos’ is a class of awards bestowed upon those who’d performed some amazing act of idiocy that convinced; something like a Darwin Award ‘honorable mention’ with elements of ‘Jackass‘

The Queer Bozo Medal

The ‘Queer Bozo’ medal is the Geoff Bozos award solely bestowed on intelligence community [IC] members. Now, lest anyone misunderstand, we have a solid definition of ‘Queer Bozo’ showing award of this medal has nothing to do with a CIA psyop bending the Alt-Right community over a log in the woods and ‘corn-holing’ them like a hillbilly:

queer |kwi(ə)r|

adjective

1 strange; odd: The CIA had a queer feeling that Ronald Thomas West was up to something.

verb [ with obj. ] informal

spoil or ruin (an agreement, event, or situation): clueless CIA moron Robert David Steele’s superiors didn’t want anyone to queer the strategy behind the QAnon psyop.

ORIGIN early 16th cent.: from German quer ‘oblique, perverse’

bozo |ˈbōzō|

noun (pl. bozos) informal, chiefly IC dialect.

an intelligence agency operative, especially CIA.

ORIGIN unknown

queer bozo |kwi(ə)rˈ|ˈbōzō|

noun

an IC member believing any QAnon assertion is straightforward on its face; e.g. that queer bozo Robert David Steele actually believes longtime CIA operative William Barr will do the right thing.

ORIGIN 2019: ronaldthomaswest.com

So, yes, to be perfectly clear, the term “Queer Bozo” is altogether unrelated to this…

…when awarding the first Queer Bozo medal to Robert David Steele, no matter what the hillbilly is doing to the redneck in the video is a metaphor strongly resembling what Steele is doing to the Alt-Right community; when promoting Queer Anon, excuse me, I meant QAnon.

The rationale for awarding the first ever Queer Bozo medal to Steele is his promoting the irrational belief (QAnon assertion sucked up by the Alt-Right) that William Barr, whose Department of Justice (FBI), in Barr’s first term as Attorney General, sabotaged investigation into the minor child “call boy” visits to the Bush 41 White House…

…is going to clean up the pervasive pedophilia blackmail operations run by the intelligence agencies, ongoing to this day. Even were there to be a real hunt for some of the Epstein associated child rapists (it’ll be hard to ignore Bill Clinton & ‘friends’, with Clinton’s two dozen+ trips on Epstein’s private jet), if the ‘Conspiracy of Silence’ surrounding Barr during the George H.W. Bush administration is not opened up in the process, all you really have is what amounts to the homosexual neocon pedophiles going after the heterosexual neoliberal pedophiles or what’s otherwise known as a pervert versus pervert, deep state internecine war.

Further information: additional Geoff Bozos awards nominees (other categories) include Jeff Bezos & his CIA playground Washington Post, as well, nominees Pierre Omidyar, Edward Snowdon, The Intercept and Glenn Greenwald; who actually seem to believe Tor, developed and sponsored by the USA’s Department of Defense, is the way to go with online leaks and related communications, and other ‘alternative’ leak sites and billionaire and/or intelligence agency sponsored journalists who never investigate wealth and its relationship to the real evil.