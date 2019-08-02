Murmansk, Russian Federation – Murmansk Region is an area of crucial importance in the northwestern corner of Russia. Like most of the country, it suffered greatly during the 1990s, especially under the IMF-advised policies of Russia’s traitors, liberal shock-therapy economists selling Russia’s economic giants for pennies. It all lasted until the early 2000s when new authorities decided to put a stop to it. The region started a long-overdue revival. In 2009, the revival was slowed down during the global recession crisis, but it soon recovered. However, the Western sanctions aiming to weaken Russia soon reached the Murmansk region, too. And the people of Murmansk thank God they did.

Have you ever seen nuclear-powered icebreakers on vacation? How the rock of fertility is mined? How new heights are reached? How does seafood get to your table? How nickel is produced? How submarines are being repaired? We’re going to show you all of that. That’s why we came inside the Arctic Circle, to Murmansk Oblast.