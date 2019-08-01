Lipetsk, Russian Federation – Lipetsk Region is an important region in central Russia. During the 1990s it suffered greatly, especially under the IMF-advised policies of Russia’s traitors, liberal shock-therapy economists selling Russia’s economic giants for pennies. It all lasted until the early 2000s when new authorities decided to put a stop to it. The region started a long-overdue revival.

In 2009, the revival was slowed down during the global recession crisis, but it soon recovered. However, the Western sanctions aiming to weaken Russia soon reached the Lipetsk region. And that’s when an economic boom happened. This river is called Voronezh with the city of Lipetsk built on it. We’ve arrived in Lipetsk Oblast to show you how the region is evolving and tell you about its accomplishments, issues, and solutions.