KHEIMEMIM – Russian military personnel reported 35 attacks by militants in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia in the Idlib descaling zone last Wednesday, Major General Aleksei Bakin, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation in Syria, said.

“Thirty-five bombing incidents were reported on August 14,” Bakin said on Thursday, stressing that illegal armed groups continue to violate the ceasefire regime in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

According to the official, militants reportedly attacked eight settlements in Aleppo province and another 15 in Latakia.

Meanwhile, Syrian air defense units repelled a missile attack near the town of Masyaf in western Hama state, state television reported.

“Our anti-aircraft defense repels a missile attack on Masyaf,” Syria TV reported .

The vehicle added that “the missile was destroyed in the sky over the city.”

A Syrian military source said “the enemy missile was launched towards Masyaf from northern Lebanon airspace.”

There is currently no information about potential casualties or property damage caused by the explosion.

The Syrian Armed Forces have restarted military operation in Idlib, reports Ikhbariya television channel citing a statement from the Syrian Armed Forces General Command.

Due to militants’ failure to comply with the previously established ceasefire and Ankara’s Russian-Turkish Sochi agreements, the Syrian army is restarting its military operation against terrorist groups in Idlib province, according to the statement of the Armed Forces command from Syria.

“Based on the ceasefire agreement and Ankara’s terms of compliance with the Sochi agreements, this has not happened despite Syria’s efforts to do so. Therefore, the Army and the Armed Forces are resuming their military operation against terrorist groups of different denominations. They will answer any aggression on the basis of its constitutional responsibility to protect the Syrian people and ensure their safety,” the Ikhbariya statement said.

Syria has been embroiled in a bloody war since 2011, with government forces having to fight numerous armed opposition groups, including terrorist organizations. Russia, in turn, is, alongside Turkey and Iran, one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country, as well as supporting Damascus in the fight against extremists, providing humanitarian aid to the local population and assisting refugees in their return to their homes.

According to UN data, about 400,000 people lost their lives in the conflict.

The solution is pursued on two platforms, UN-sponsored Geneva and Astana (formerly the name of the capital of Kazakhstan), sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, countries that guarantee the ceasefire in Syria.