TENSIONS RISING: India sends 25,000 troops to Pakistan border amid skirmishes

NEW DELHI – India has moved 25,000 troops to the Pakistani border amid “unprecedented escalation,” local media reported, citing government officials.

The troops will allegedly be deployed at the international border in Rajasthan and Kashmir.

The move was taken even after the Pakistani Foreign Ministry filed a vigorous formal protest against a ceasefire violation by the Indian Army in various sectors along the Control Line in the disputed region.

Relations between the two countries worsened following a February 14 terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy in Kashmir, in which more than 40 people were killed. Pakistani terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Later in February, India carried out an air raid on Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir aimed at an alleged training camp belonging to the terrorist group.

This week soldiers from both countries were killed during the increasingly violent clashes.

Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged artillery fire at the border between the two countries on Tuesday (30). At least three soldiers were killed – one Indian and two Pakistani.

The shooting began at 2:30 pm local time, according to a statement by authorities quoted by a local news agency.

Sources reported that the shooting began in the Tangdar, Keran and Sunderbani sectors on the Control Line in the disputed Kashmir region. The exchange of fire seems to continue at the time of this report.

Earlier, local media announced that police had asked residents to move to safer places . All shops and schools were closed immediately as people rushed to their homes.

On Monday, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry called Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia for the second time in a week and protested against unjustified ceasefire violations by the Indian Armed Forces on the Line. of control.