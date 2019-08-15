So-Called Kosovo Albanians – an UNESCO Applicant Without Their Own Historical Heritage

By Grey Carter – Leaving ancient monasteries in Kosovo to Albanians would be the same as entrusting extinguishing to the same arsonist that kindled the fire.

When PR agencies and corrupted governments write history, mankind gets into the collapse of common sense, and that’s the case with so-called Kosovo (i.e. another Albanian territory created by the West and Turkey).

The issue is simple: Albanians in Kosovo and Metohija have no cultural and historical monuments of their own since the local historical monuments have been erected either by Serbia or Turkey (Ottoman Empire). They have neither capacity nor will to protect the Serbian heritage.

Destruction of Christianity: in so-called independent Kosovo and under ISIS – no difference

Albanians, in fact, have never erected a single fountain in Kosovo and Metohija.

That’s why they could, in cold blood, burn down, destroy and blow up over 200 Serbian Orthodox Christian monasteries, churches and holy relics in their barbarian orgies from June 1999- present.

All the monuments of Islamic culture in so-called Kosovo have been raised by the Turkish dignitaries. Some of them might have been Albanians, but in fact, Ottoman Turkey has raised all non-Serbian monuments.

Serbian historian Predrag J. Markovich said that “both Serbia and Yugoslavia were investing a lot in Kosovo, and all the beautiful buildings in the province were constructed, financed and erected by Serbia or Yugoslavia.

-No Albanians have ever built any public building, not even in the last 15 years.

They have erected a monument to Skanderbeg, who was an aristocrat of Serbian descent and that’s their own confusion and contradiction.

The daughter of the Prince George Skenderbeg, Angelina was a wife of Serbian despot Stefan. After the death of her husband, she became a nun. She spent the rest of her life spreading charity and masonry and restoring of sacred Serbian rites. Faithful, honest, great mother and perfect Christian, she truly deserved the name of Mother Angelina, as people used to call her. Her miraculous relics, together with the relics of her beloved gone too soon husband Stefan and sons Maximus and Jovan are stored in Serbian Orthodox monastery Krusedol. She died in the early sixteenth century and moved into the Empire of the Immortal. Sv. Mother Angelina’s day is celebrated with Sts. Jovan despot on 10/23. December.







Remains of destroyed Serbian Orthodox church in Dolac, near Klina – ‘Conservation’ of cultural heritage Albanian way: The Church was built four years before the Battle vs. Ottomans in Kosovo field 1389.

Reminder: what David Talbot Rice writes in his capital work Byzantine Frescoes (Paperback, 1963)

“These frescoes from the medieval churches of Yugoslavia were painted between the 11th and the 15th centuries.

At the beginning of this period, Serbia was a province of the Byzantine Empire, and many of the paintings are the work of Byzantine craftsmen. But during the next two centuries, there appears a native Serbian school of painting.

As Byzantine influences waned, so the emotional qualities of reverence, sorrow and love become more apparent. The Serbian frescoes possess a beauty of line and colour and an intensity of religious feeling which places them among the great masterpieces of medieval art. ”

Bogorodica Ljeviska, The Last Supper (XIII – XIV century)

Fresco from Bogorodica Ljeviska monastery built between 1306—1307 by Serb king Milutin

The personification of the Sun, a fresco from Decani monastery

Those able to rip humans and steal their organs en masse are able to steel history, past, and remove every trace of other nation’s presence as well.

Let’s hope UNESCO members won’t let them succeed. Not this time. Otherwise, Europe would soon get them at the gates of Vienna. Again.

An Albanian message to Serbs

